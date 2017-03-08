Lewis and Clark's restaurant in St. Charles catches fire

According to Battalion Chief Dan Casey with the St. Charles Fire Department, the fire started on the second floor of the three-story building around 12:30 a.m. (Photo: KSDK, Custom)

ST. CHARLES – The Lewis and Clark restaurant on South Main Street in St. Charles caught fire early Wednesday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Dan Casey with the St. Charles Fire Department, the fire started on the second floor of the three-story building around 12:30 a.m. Once on scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the vents on the backside of the building where the kitchen is located.

Scene photos: Fire at Lewis and Clark's restaurant

“With the sprinkler system activated, they really saved this building and saved this business for the people out here on South Main Street,” Chief Casey said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KSDK-TV