LGBTQ rally draws large crowds to downtown STL

ST. LOUIS - It was a day that packed downtown St. Louis with lots of people.

Saturday, hundreds of LGBTQ supporters and activists marched from Union Station through the streets of downtown St. Louis in the name of equal treatment and protection under the law.

The group marched against anti-LGBTQ legislation under consideration in the Missouri state government.

Speakers talked about issues affecting their community, asking for solidarity.

On many people's minds was Senate Bill 98, which would require all public school restrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms be designated for students of the same biological sex.

"We must fight back against laws that affect our trans family members and laws that threaten our trans youth," said speaker Lady Ashley Gregory. "We must keep them safe and let them know that they are worthy of every equal right that everyone else is given on a daily basis."

Senate Bill 98's sponsor said this is a public safety issue. He said the goal is to protect all students, including those who identify differently with their birth sex."

