Lifeguard's quick thinking saves grandmother at Hazelwood pool

Grandmother goes into cardiac arrest near this pool at the Hazelwood Aquatic Center. Lifeguards worked quickly to save her life. (Photo: Coleman, Christina)

HAZELWOOD, MO. - Extreme heat causes a grandmother to go into cardiac arrest at a local swimming pool.

A lifeguard is getting credit for helping to save the woman's life. The incident happened at the Hazelwood Aquatic Center around 10:30 a.m Tuesday.

The 68-year-old grandmother was watching her grandson take swim lessons at the pool when she went into cardiac arrest. Someone at the pool spotted her and called a lifeguard over to help.

Anne Fitzgerald, 20, is a swim lesson coordinator at the pool. She was overseeing classes, when the grandmother went into cardiac arrest while sitting under on the pool deck.

Fitzgerald says she performed CPR on the woman immediately, “Instantly I was very nervous, this was the first time I had to do something like that, but I would say within 5 seconds the adrenaline kicked in and I just did what I’ve been trained to do.”

A handful of lifeguards stepped in to help. Aquatics supervisor Chad Vancil says the their bi-weekly CPR training came in handy.

Captain Veronica Dolan of the Hazelwood Fire Department says the lifeguards did good work, “Thanks to these great trained lifeguards and having an AED that close at hand, they were able to save her life.”

Paramedics believe the woman’s cardiac arrest was heat-related. The grandmother is expected to be ok.

Paramedics are encouraging people to stay hydrated during these next few days because it’s expected to be very hot outside.

