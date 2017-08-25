Lincoln Co. officials searching for sex offender

Nicholas Eshun, 29, of Troy, Mo. is wanted in connection with the attempted sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in June 2015. (Photo: Lincoln County Shefiff's Office)

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in the search for a convicted sex offender.

Nicholas Kargbo Eshun, 29-years-old, of Troy, Mo., was convicted of two counts of Attempted Sexual Assault of a 14-year-old girl. The crime occurred while Eshun was stationed in Okinawa, Japan while serving in the military. Following his conviction, Eshun was required to register as a sex offender with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office upon return to Missouri.

Eshun failed to register on August 10, 2017. The Sheriff's Office later learned he changed his residence to an unknown location and reportedly quit his job in June 2017. He was last seen in the Troy area.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for his arrest. Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff's Office at (636) 528-6100, or Detective Flynn at (636) 528-8546 ext. 3247.

