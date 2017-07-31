Lindbergh High School band prepares for Rose Bowl Parade

The Lindbergh High School Spirit of St. Louis Marching Band will begin preparing for its third trip to the Tournament of Roses Parade when band camp begins July 24-28 on the high school campus, 4900 S. Lindbergh Blvd. The 200+ member marching band has been selected to play in the 2018 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Calif., which takes place on New Year's Day 2018. They also received the honor in 2005 and 2011.

On Monday, July 24, band members will begin practicing their routines and playing the songs that will be a part of the nationally televised parade in January. The Bandstanders parent booster group is also hard at work planning several fun events to support this trip of a lifetime. Two hundred and thirty Lindbergh band members must collectively raise $600,000 to fund this once-in-a-lifetime experience, a six-mile parade march in front of more than 1 million spectators. Community members can learn more about how to support the band or make an online donation by visiting LHSBandstanders.org/TOR.

In addition, the band will receive some high profile support on Sept. 9, when Lance Tibbet, 2017-18 Tournament of Roses president, throws the first pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals as they take on the Pirates at Busch Stadium. This appearance is one of several local events Sept. 7-10, during which Tibbet will promote Lindbergh's band and help raise funds for its 2018 trip to the Tournament of Roses Parade.

"This is the highest honor a high school marching band can achieve, and our band members, parents and staff are so proud to be able to represent the Lindbergh community, St. Louis area and state of Missouri on a global stage," said David Wyss, Lindbergh director of bands. "We are so proud to march for a third time in the 2018 Tournament of Roses parade."

Wyss and his team will follow in the footsteps of his predecessor and mentor, Director Bob Spiegelman, who led the LHS band to the 2005 and 2011 events, and passed away shortly after in March 2011, following a courageous battle with lymphoma. In a coincidental and fitting tribute to the beloved former director, Wyss received notification of the band's 2018 selection on Oct. 14, Mr. Spiegelman's birthday.

The 2018 Rose Parade will feature spirited marching bands from throughout the nation, majestic floral floats and high-stepping equestrian units. The parade is broadcast nationally on several networks.



