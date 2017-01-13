LIST: Closures, cancellations due to weather

An ice storm is moving through the St. Louis area this weekend, and many businesses are closing and events being canceled as a result.
Officials in both Missouri and Illinois are advising travelers to stay off the roads, so this weekend will be a good one for staying home and reading books or binge watching Netflix (or NewsChannel 5).
Here are the closures and events that have come into the newsroom, in alphabetical order:
- Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up - Saturday events canceled
- Dierbergs - all stores closing at 6:30
- Gateway Arch
- Lincoln County government offices
- Mascoutah City Hall
- Mid Rivers Mall
- Missouri Botanical Garden
- O'Fallon City Hall
- Old Courthouse
- Schlafly's Cabin Fever Festival - rescheduled to Saturday, January 21
- South County Center
- St. Charles County government offices
- St. Clair Square - closing at 3 p.m.
- St. Louis City Hall
- St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield
- St. Louis Zoo
- St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre
- St. Peters Earth Centre and Recycle City
- St. Peters Rec-Plex
- West County Center
