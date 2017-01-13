LIST: Closures, cancellations due to weather

Closed sign in snow (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

An ice storm is moving through the St. Louis area this weekend, and many businesses are closing and events being canceled as a result.

Officials in both Missouri and Illinois are advising travelers to stay off the roads, so this weekend will be a good one for staying home and reading books or binge watching Netflix (or NewsChannel 5).

Here are the closures and events that have come into the newsroom, in alphabetical order:

- Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up - Saturday events canceled

- Dierbergs - all stores closing at 6:30

- Gateway Arch

- Lincoln County government offices

- Mascoutah City Hall

- Mid Rivers Mall

- Missouri Botanical Garden

- O'Fallon City Hall

- Old Courthouse

- Schlafly's Cabin Fever Festival - rescheduled to Saturday, January 21

- South County Center

- St. Charles County government offices

- St. Clair Square - closing at 3 p.m.

- St. Louis City Hall

- St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield

- St. Louis Zoo

- St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre

- St. Peters Earth Centre and Recycle City

- St. Peters Rec-Plex

- West County Center

(© 2017 KSDK)