Live music bar Tin Roof to replace Joe Buck's

Tin Roof, a live music joint, will move to 1000 Clark Avenue in the spring.

KSDK Staff , KSDK 11:23 AM. CST February 20, 2017

ST. LOUIS - The former home of Joe Buck's restaurant in downtown St. Louis will see new life.

Tin Roof, a live music joint, will move into 1000 Clark Avenue in the spring. The bar will feature brunch, lunch, dinner, drinks, and live music from mostly local bands.

There isn't a firm opening date yet. But, according to the bar's Facebook page, they're hoping to open May 1st.

Tin Roof is a national chain. The first one opened in Nashville 15 years ago.  The St. Louis spot will be its 14th location. 

