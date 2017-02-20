Live music bar Tin Roof to replace Joe Buck's

ST. LOUIS - The former home of Joe Buck's restaurant in downtown St. Louis will see new life.
Tin Roof, a live music joint, will move into 1000 Clark Avenue in the spring. The bar will feature brunch, lunch, dinner, drinks, and live music from mostly local bands.
There isn't a firm opening date yet. But, according to the bar's Facebook page, they're hoping to open May 1st.
Tin Roof is a national chain. The first one opened in Nashville 15 years ago. The St. Louis spot will be its 14th location.
