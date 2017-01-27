Local CAIR chapter calls executive order unconstitutional

(Photo: Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic-Relations was joined Friday by the American Civil Liberties Union and other organizations to speak out against the executive order signed by President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

At a news conference today, members of the group said immigrants provide tremendous value to America and banning immigration for some will only fuel bigotry and racism.

One speaker added President Trump's order will empower terrorist groups like ISIS and Al Qaeda and will justify their rhetoric of hate against the United States.

Members of the group also spoke out against President Trump's desire to build a border wall between Mexico and the United States.

The President said today he only wants to admit people into the U.S. who will support the country.

