Local doctor that served at Ground Zero dies
Doctor Chris Bosche was an emergency room doctor at Mercy Hospital St. Louis. He responded to several disasters including Hurricane Katrina, the Joplin Tornado, and Ground Zero as a firefighter and EMT for Missouri Task Force One.
KSDK 10:15 PM. CDT September 13, 2017
