Local family honored for 176 years of law enforcement service

The Bivens family was honored for 176 years of combined service in law enforcement. (Photo: Provided photo, Custom)

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. - Wednesday on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives, Jim C. Bivens and his family were honored for their 176 years of combined total service to the Illinois State Police (ISP) between 1955-2016.

Rep. Jerry F. Costello II (D) introduced HR103, a House Resolution recognizing the Bivens Family (and extended family members) and their extensive careers with the ISP and law enforcement. The resolution was read from the floor of the Illinois General Assembly and entered into the official Illinois history and record.

In part, the resolution read, “Resolved, by the House of Representatives of the one hundredth general assembly of the state of Illinois, that we recognize the extensive history of the extended Bivens family with the law enforcement community and we thank them for their commitment to public safety.”

Counting other relatives and extended family members, they have amassed 301 years in law enforcement. Mr. Jim C. Bivens, a long-time Caseyville IL resident, served with ISP for 30 years from 1957-1987.

His brother, Jack Bivens, served with ISP for 26 years from 1955-1981 and 12 years with the Sparta Police department. Another brother, Bill Bivens served with the ISP for 20 years from 1958 to 1978; Jim W. Bivens served with the ISP for 25 years from 1984 to 2009; Linda Bivens served with the ISP for 27 years from 1982 to 2009; David Bivens served with the ISP for 20 years from 1996 to 2016, and eight years with the Swansea Police Department; Don McKinny served with the ISP for 28 years from 1976 to 2004.

Jeff Bivens served with the Springfield Police Department for 27 years, and with the Clinton Police Department for three years; Eric McKinney served for 19 years with the Stillwater, Oklahoma Police Department; Scott Stallman served for 16 years with the Carlsbad, California Police Department; Justin Box served for two years with the Maui County, Hawaii Police Department; Charles Newton served for 26 years with the Owensboro, Kentucky Police Department, and for three years with the Daviees County Police Department, also in Kentucky; the Bivens family has 125 years of experience with various police departments other than the ISP.

Jim Bivens said they first met with Governor Bruce Rauner in his office.

“He was very cordial and took photos with us and congratulated us for our service,” said Bivens.

The group then went to the House gallery where they watched Rep. Costello read the resolution on the House floor.

“It was nice to hear the clapping echo through the chambers as he was reading, quite a thrill,” Bivens said. “Jerry Costello was very cordial and hospitable and accommodating to us, we really appreciate what he did.”

Bivens said that not only were many of his family members present, but that several friends and former coworkers made the trip to Springfield.

“It was very touching to me," he said. "We had a great time and went to a restaurant later and had a nice visit telling war stories.”

