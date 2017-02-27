Local kindergartner could win $30,000 scholarship with Google doodle

A Lake St. Louis kindergartner has made a doodle that soon millions can see.
Jonathan Satterfield is the Missouri winner for the annual Doodle For Google Competition.
He created a doodle depicting the Future of Discovery.
Each letter represents a future idea -- new ocean animals, new planets, cities of peace, and futuristic travel.
It's up to you to help him win.
You can vote for his design here.
The winner gets a $30,000 college scholarship.
(© 2017 KSDK)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs