Local kindergartner could win $30,000 scholarship with Google doodle

A Lake St. Louis kindergartner has made a doodle that soon millions can see.

Jonathan Satterfield is the Missouri winner for the annual Doodle For Google Competition.

He created a doodle depicting the Future of Discovery.

Each letter represents a future idea -- new ocean animals, new planets, cities of peace, and futuristic travel.

It's up to you to help him win.

You can vote for his design here.

The winner gets a $30,000 college scholarship.

