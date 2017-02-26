Local officer's widow invited to Pres. Trump's address

(Photo: KSDK)

The widow of a fallen St. Louis County Police officer was invited to Washington D.C. to hear President Trump speak this week.

Elizabeth Snyder, and her brother -- St. Louis County Police Officer Justin Sparks – will travel as the guests of two local Congressmen: Representative Ann Wagner (R-Missouri) and Representative Rodney Davis (R-Illinois).

Snyder’s husband, Blake, was shot and killed in the line of duty in October.

“Officer Snyder gave his life while serving and protecting our communities,” said Rep. Davis in a statement Thursday. “I’m honored to have Elizabeth and Justin as our guest to next week’s address to share their stories and advocate on behalf of our law enforcement.”

“It’s a great honor,” Snyder said. “It’s going to be an amazing experience. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Snyder and her brother will be in attendance for President Trump’s first Joint Session Address to Congress Tuesday night. She said they expect Trump to talk about support for law enforcement.

Since her husband’s death, Snyder’s new mission is working to improve relations between police and the communities they patrol. She attends fundraisers, accepts speaking engagements, and will now make this trip to the Capitol.

“I want the community and law enforcement to become tighter, to become closer,” she said. “Not so much hate between everyone, but more love and more understanding between the two groups.”

Snyder was thrust into an unwelcomed spotlight after her husband’s death, but she is trying to use her new platform for good. She said staying busy and sharing her story helps her through the grief.

“I’m trying, you know, that whole positive vibe, I really, really need it in my life… There always is that underlying pain.”

“I want to speak for Blake's life and show everybody what kind of life he had and what he fought for -- and now, what I’m fighting for it.”

(© 2017 KSDK)