Local school rallies around child with extremely rare condition

Friends, family, classmates and teachers came together Saturday to benefit a six-year-old with a remarkably rare disease.

Willow Schreiber has a neurological condition known as Megalencephaly-polymicrogyria-polydactyly-hydrocephalus or MPPH Syndrome. She is one of only 28 people in the world with the condition. Willow is non-mobile, nonverbal, and fed through a tube in her belly. She also suffers from uncontrollable epilepsy and reoccurring pneumonias.

The Schreiber family started the "Walk for Willow" fundraiser six years ago and it’s grown every year since.

Willow is a new student and first grader at Woerther Elementary in Ballwin where her older brother, Liam, attends second grade. When Liam's teacher, Michelle Bell, discovered Willow's Walk she knew immediately she wanted to help. Bell rallied the entire Woerther community by selling wristbands, promoting the walk and organizing a Woerther Teachers Walk Team.

Together, teachers, staff and students at Woerther helped raise more than $1,100, all of which helps pay for Willow’s ongoing medical expenses. This year, the funds will also go toward buying Willow a specialized stroller and a new car seat.

You can donate to Walk for Willow by clicking here.

