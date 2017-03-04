Local St. Baldrick's Fundraiser collects nearly $5 million to fight childhood cancer

SUNSET HILLS, MO - If you notice a bunch of people running around town with bald heads, don't be alarmed. It's all for a good cause.

Saturday was the annual St. Baldrick's fundraiser to help fight childhood cancer. Helen Fitzgerald's Irish Grill and Pub in Sunset Hills hosted hundreds of people raising money for a cure. Every stroke of the clippers had special meaning to those getting a shave.

“My baby cousin got neuroblastoma cancer when she was five and you can't say no to that girl when she asks you to shave your head and raise money,” said Ryan Allmeroth, a St. Balrdick’s fundraiser from Creve Coeur. “We come out here every year and put the beards, put the hair, put anything on the line that we can.”

2017 marked the 14th year Helen Fitzgerald's has hosted a St. Baldrick's fundraiser. In that time the organization has helped raise nearly $5 million.

