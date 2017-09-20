Local teacher spreading message of kindness

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A teacher in the Ferguson-Florissant School District is spreading a message to her students and her community through a picture.

It's a message first-grade teacher Mrs. Elise Hoke said she wants her students to learn early in life.

She said a student called another "white girl", and she says that is not acceptable.

“The student was actually offended by it because she was black and she just had lighter skin,” she said.

So instead of making this a moment of discipline, Mrs. Hoke decided to make this a teachable moment.

Mrs. Hoke had her students put their hands together to form a kindness heart, a heart she says symbolizes different races coming together and respecting one another and that message is sticking with her students.

Students Kameron and Demi say they're doing what they can to make the world a better place.

Demi said she’s been very nice to people and Kameron said he’s been helping people tie their shoes.

Mrs. Hoke feels her community could use this message too, so she posted this picture on Facebook.

“A lot of people on Facebook say wow this is really what I needed to hear and I feel like there is so much going on that it's nice to hear all the great things,” she said.

She said she hopes her message of kindness continues to spread.

“Having society hear the good things that are happening, it motivates us,” she said.

Mrs. Hoke's students said they also spread kindness throughout the school by helping kids carry their books, holding doors open, and sticking up for people being bullied.

