Local teen escapes serious injury after suspected drunk driver plows into Mardi Gras parade in NOLA

Max Mattione, 19, knows just how lucky he is after escaping serious injury.

Mattione, a recent Vianney graduate, was enjoying Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans Saturday night when a pickup truck plowed through the crowd.

“If I had just stepped to the left, it could have been much worse,” said Mattione, who talked to Five On Your Side via FaceTime. “I don't know what made me turn around and look, but I turned around and at the last second, I was able to turn a little bit.”

Mattione was struck on his back and shoulder. He suffered some bruising. His friends suffered more serious injuries. He said two of them had to get staples in their heads.

“It was chaos. Three of my friends were all laying next to each other. They didn't look so hot, so I went over to hold their hand and told them it was going to be ok.”

Mattione said they are all expected to make full recoveries.

“At the scene, I was freaking out, thinking it was going to be so much worse,” Mattione said.

While he will be physically ok, Mattione said the incident has shaken him.

“I feel really blessed. I feel really thankful. Definitely have a stronger stance on drinking and driving now. It just could have been so much worse,” Mattione said.

Mattione is a student at Spring Hill College in Alabama, where he also plays baseball. He said he will be ready to return to class and baseball practice after Spring Break.

