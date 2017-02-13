Local universities ask students of countries hit by travel ban to stay put

Lindenwood University (Photo: Wikipedia Creative Commons)

ST. LOUIS - Universities in the St. Louis area are advising international students and faculty from the seven countries on president trump's travel ban to stay put. Even though the ban is on hold, university leaders say the situation is too fluid to know what may come next.

With spring break around the corner, universities are asking international students from those countries to avoid international travel entirely. St. Louis University says only in the event of an emergency should students and faculty even think about traveling home.

SLU hosts between 10 and 15 students from five of the seven countries. This week, it’s hosting a professor from the law school to talk about protections under the U.S. constitution even when an administration rules unilaterally.

Lindenwood University has three students who reside in one of the seven designated countries. Its office of student development says it will accommodate those students so that they’re able to stay on campus indefinitely.

“What we’ve noticed is that students whether or not they’re from those countries or not, they really have a lot of questions about how this might impact them,” said Lindenwood University Vice President for Student Development and Global Affairs, Ryan Guffey. “And so we’re urging a lot of caution, a lot of planning, and a lot of thought in terms of what students want to do about their travel plans, but also about their areas of research focus and frankly whether or not they want to return home over spring break or the holidays.”

Washington University is asking about 50 students and scholars to stay put in case the president issues a new executive order or appeals the circuit court’s ruling to the supreme court.

