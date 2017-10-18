Local VFW Posts will no longer show NFL games due to protest during anthem

Sep 24, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; Members of the New England Patriots take a knee during the national anthem before a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Greg M. Cooper, Greg M. Cooper)

Members of VFW Posts in the St. Louis area have decided they will no longer show NFL games due to players’ protests.

In St. Charles County, the members of VFW Post 2866 voted last week. According to a statement from Post Commander Paul Schmidt, “We will no longer be showing NFL games in our Club Room until NFL and it’s players show proper respect to our flag. The disrespect that the players are showing to the Flag of our Country will not be tolerated by our members.”

Members at VFW Post 2593 in Arnold voted on Monday to not air the games.

VFW Post 2866 and the NFL

