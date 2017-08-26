Local woman flies into the path of Hurricane Harvey

(Photo: KSDK)

HOUSTON - While many people evacuated Houston this past week, a Caseyville, Ill. woman headed into the storm. She had good reason to do so: her grandson is due to be born Monday. So now, she's helping her son and daughter-in-law prepare for a new baby and possible floods. She says the amount of rain Harvey has unleashed is astonishing.

“It's torrential,” said Caseyville resident Sue Penny. “It comes down so fast, you can't imagine.”

She got to Houston just in time to see it, arriving on Thursday. Harvey made landfall Friday. As Sue was arriving at the airport, almost everyone else was rushing to depart.

“The employees at the airport wanted to know what flight I was connecting with and I kept telling them, ‘None I'm staying here!’ And they're like, ‘You flew in for the storm?’”

She flew into Houston to help her son and daughter-in-law prepare for a new baby. Now, those preparations are both more complicated and more critical.

“They have a doctor and midwife lined up. If there's a problem they can get to them,” said Sue.

But the concern is the torrential rain, and whether it will continue into the week, potentially flooding homes and roads. If that happens, Sue’s family knows where they’ll go.

“The hospital's only a mile and a half away so... hopefully we won't have to swim there!” she said.

Sue’s son and daughter-in-law have only lived in Houston for a year-and-a-half. So, this is also their first experience with a tropical storm. Sue isn't worried about getting back home though. She was already planning to stay for a month.

