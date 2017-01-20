Local women head to D.C. for Women's March

Women from St. Louis board bus headed to Washington D.C. (Photo: KSDK)

Hundreds of women from Missouri are headed to Washington D.C. to participate in Saturday's Women's March on Washington event. The march, that's expected to draw more than 200,000 thousand people to D.C. was started over concern that women's rights could be rolled back by Congress and the new Republican White House. The first of six buses leaving from St. Louis departed Friday morning at 6 a.m. from Brentwood. Jennifer Whittaker and her 15-year-old daughter Miranda Arnold from Highland, Illinois were among those on the bus.

"I think it is really important for us to show up in person to represent women's rights and to represent our part of the country. We are from Highland, Illinois and it's a small town and we are progressive in the way we view the world and we want to send the message that we're watching what's happening in the country and we are not going to take any reduction in our rights lightly or sitting down. We are going to stand and march with hundreds of thousands of people."

Hundreds of "sister marches" across the country are scheduled at 9 a.m. CST, the same time as the D.C. march. According to womensmarch.com, two events are scheduled in the bi-state: downtown St. Louis and Maryville, Illinois.

