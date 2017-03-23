STL women to be featured on 'Dog Whisperer' TV show

Local women to appear on TV with Dog Whisperer (Photo: Local women to appear on TV with Dog Whisperer, KSDK)

ST LOUIS - If you're a dog lover, chances are you're familiar with Cesar Millan, the famous 'Dog Whisperer' from cable TV.

So you can imagine why two local dog rescue advocates are overjoyed to be appearing on the 'Dog Nation' cable TV show with Millan on the channel 'Nat Geo Wild.'

"It's a very big deal," beams Lauren Russell, who operates Trinity Tails Training in the St. Louis area.

Russell is a certified dog trainer with expertise in helping dogs rescued from abusive situations.

Last year, one of Russell's colleagues, Diane Rohan, rescued some German Shepherds from dire circumstances in a so-called 'puppy mill.’

Rohan focuses on German Shepherds and runs Serendipity German Shepherd Dog Rescue.

She reached out to Lauren Russell to help with one of the German Shepherds, a dog named 'Bruce Wayne' after the Batman character.

'Bruce Wayne' suffered serious trauma and had severe difficulty trusting and connecting with humans.

Russell and Rohan worked wonders while helping 'Bruce Wayne' recuperate and that caught the attention of Cesar Millan's TV crew.

Millan's newest episode on 'Dog Nation' (airing Friday night at 8 p.m. on the 'Nat Geo Wild' channel) is titled 'Meet Me in St. Louis.’ The broadcast will showcase various vignettes based on St. Louis dogs, and their owners. But the main feature will be about the work Russell and Rohan did with 'Bruce Wayne'.

"Working with Millan was a lot of affirmation for me, as a trainer," Russell told Five on Your Side. "Because everything Cesar was saying, I already do with Bruce. So, if we're doing it the same way, it must be right."

Rohan is hoping all of this exposure will increase the public's understanding of dogs rescued from puppy mills.

"My hope for this is that people will see these dogs for the wonderful beings that they are," Rohan explained. "They can become pets; they can become beloved family members."

