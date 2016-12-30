Longtime Signal Hill fire chief retires

(Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

Friday was the last day on the job for a longtime Illinois fire chief.

Greg Render has served as the Signal Hill Fire Chief since 1992. He first joined the department as a volunteer in 1971.

He said over the past 45 years, the biggest changes he's seen involve the technology and science used to fight fires.

He said his biggest accomplishments include keeping his crews safe and fostering their future careers.