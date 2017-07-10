Loop Trolley project delayed once again

A second rendering of what the finished project will look like. (Photo: Loop Trolley Transportation Development District)

ST. LOUIS - The Loop Trolley project, originally set to be debuted last summer, has been delayed once again.

Crews say they're waiting for critical parts needed to make a 1920s model streetcar that was built in Melbourne, Australia, safe for the streets. The parts are expected to be delivered and installed in late July or early August, and the complete trolley is expected to be delivered to St. Louis in September.

Once finished, the two-mile track that runs from Forest Park to the Delmar Loop will have three trolley cars in rotation. Two will be in active service with a third available to be rotated in if one of the cars needs to be pulled off for maintenance.

The first two trolley cars arrived in St. Louis from Portland, and although they were built in the 1990s, they were made to look like early 20th century replicas.

