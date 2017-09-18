Loop vandalism a frustrating setback for minority business owners

Credit: Abby Llorico

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. - On a street that likes to sing its own tune, diversity has always been a high note.

"It's my neighborhood. I came to this area, grew up here," said Eleanor Ruder.

The longtime University City resident said she began her quest to support local artists 31 years ago.

"When I first started my business, I had to have my husband sign the papers," she said.

Today, her art gallery in the Delmar Loop is one of the neighborhood's many points of pride.

Ruder said, "It's such a feeling in your heart to see people supporting us."

And across the street from her, Elisheva Heit is living her dream.

"Everyday I wake up and I just want to go to work," she said.

A Russian immigrant who came to America in 1992, Heit opened her own flower shop in June next to the Tivoli.

She said, "This is what I've been dreaming of for a very long time."

But on Saturday night, following a peaceful protest on Delmar, both women had their businesses damaged by a group of violent agitators.

Heit said, "It's almost like we were in their way. I don't think they meant for any particular business to get hit."

It's violence the neighborhood has denounced as unnecessary, dangerous and counterproductive to its inclusive reputation.

Ruder said, "It doesn't make any sense because they should show us off as a community that loves one another."

Now, it's that spirit of togetherness that they're relying on to overcome this latest setback.

"It doesn't change my love for University City, doesn't change my love for the Loop," Heit said.

© 2017 KSDK-TV