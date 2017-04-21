Loss prevention officer charged with rape, kidnapping

Shaun Ivy | St. Charles Police Department

ST. CHARLES, MO. - A St. Charles man has been charged with rape and kidnapping after an investigation alleges he was using his job to kidnap and rape multiple victims.

Shaun Ivy, 36, worked as a loss prevention officer for a retail business which has stores in Chesterfield Mall, Taubman Prestige Outlet, the Galleria, and West County Mall.

Ivy was charged on April 20 after an investigation from the St. Charles, Chesterfield, and Des Peres Police Departments.

Accorrding to the investigation, Ivy would use his job as a loss prevention officer to threaten his victims with incarceration and police action, if they didn’t comply with his orders. He would then transport the victim, without their consent, to his home in St. Charles with the purpose of committing a sexual assault on them.

At least three victims have been identified and police are asking for any other victims to contact their local police department.

Ivy is being held on a $300,000 cash-only bond.

