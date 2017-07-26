Loy Lange explosion victim's children file lawsuit

The children of a woman killed in a south St. Louis explosion have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
Tonya Gonzalez was among four people killed in April, when an explosion at the Loy Lange Box company sent a huge tank crashing through the Roof of Faultless Healthcare Linen.
Gonzaelez's children Nathan and Nicole Favignano have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Loy Lange and five other companies.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
