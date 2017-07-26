Loy Lange explosion victim's children file lawsuit

An aerial view of damage to the roof of the Loy Lange Box Company after a part of the factory's boiler system exploded and launched into the air.

The children of a woman killed in a south St. Louis explosion have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Tonya Gonzalez was among four people killed in April, when an explosion at the Loy Lange Box company sent a huge tank crashing through the Roof of Faultless Healthcare Linen.

Gonzaelez's children Nathan and Nicole Favignano have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Loy Lange and five other companies.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

