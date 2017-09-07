Lt. Gov. to call for special session to discipline Maria Chappelle-Nadal

Missouri state senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal (Photo: KSDK)

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson is urging lawmakers to call themselves into special session concerning Missouri Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal.

The Senator, who represents parts of St. Louis County, has been heavily criticized since posting on Facebook last month that she hoped President Trump would be assassinated. She has since apologized.

Lt. Gov. Mike Parson is also expected to request lawmakers consider a special session to "to find an alternative funding source to restore the cuts made to Missouri seniors and veterans."

On Wednesday, during a stop in St. Peters, Governor Eric Greitens said Chappelle-Nadal and Missouri Rep. Warren Love of Osceola should both resign.

Late last month, Love posted on Facebook that he hoped whoever vandalized a Confederate monument in Springfield would be "hung from a tall tree with a long rope." Love has also apologized for his comment.

FULL INTERVIEW (8/17/2017): Chappelle-Nadal talks post about Trump assassination

