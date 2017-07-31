Lucky's Market in Ellisville closing

Lucky's Market in Ellisville (Photo: Google Maps, Custom)

ELLISVILLE, MO. - A grocery store in Ellisville will soon be closing its doors.

Lucky's Market announced its store in Ellisville will be permanently closing on August 26. The company says the store did not experience enough growth to keep the store open.

Two other stores in Missouri, located in Rock Hill and Columbia, will remain open. Another store will also be opening in Springfield, Mo. Gift cards and rewards program points will still be redeemable at the other locations.

Lucky's says store employees can earn severance, and the company is paying for job placement services as the employees look for their next job. Employees are also encouraged to apply for jobs at other Lucky's stores.

