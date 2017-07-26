Luxury local resort dumps raw sewage, kills 700 fish

A resort near Wright City markets itself as dedicated to nature and certified as a cooperative sanctuary. Then it dumped raw sewage into a creek. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - MO. - When 700 fish suffocated to death on the July 4, it turned out to be the biggest fish kill in 20 years along Charrette Creek, near Wright City, Missouri.

“Fish were dead, floating,” said Rick Maloney, who lives near Charrette Creek.

It was a painful sight for Rick and his wife Denise.

“They were coming to the top of the water and gasping for air,” he said.

Up to 700 fish, including perch sunfish, blue gill, and minnows, all dying.

“It’s just heartbreaking to see this and that makes me sick,” Denise said.

But the couple also noticed an odor coming out of the water.

“It stunk like sewage, bad,” Maloney said.

So how could this happen?

“It’s nasty. It’s the stuff you flush in the toilet and that’s what was coming out,” said Cole Hough, an investigator with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

“Raw sewage got in the water that lowered the dissolved oxygen level way below what they could handle," he said. "They killed the fish,” he said.

But where did it come from?

Welcome to Innsbrook, a luxury resort community in Warren County. The resort partially markets itself as a certified nature sanctuary.

Question: “You bring people here to enjoy nature, some might say it's hypocritical to be dumping raw sewage in a creek. Do you have a response to that?

Charles Boyce, Innsbrook Resort’s President & CEO: “It was never our intention and our intention is to make sure it never happens again.”

State investigators found Innsbrook has its own waste treatment plant that was overloaded, but why?

"Their sewage facility is designed for a population of 1400," said Hough, "and Innsbrook says there was [sic] about 10,000 people here over the Fourth of July holiday and the system just couldn’t handle it."

So into the creek it went. Boyce said the incident took his company by surprise, but he also seemed to downplay the state’s concerns.

“The DNR, I think they will describe it as insignificant,” said Boyce

But that is not what DNR did.

“It’s definitely a significant event. Anytime we have a fish kill it is significant,” said Hough. He went on to say, “At the end of the day a facility has to be able to support the maximum population that's going to go into it even if it's once a year,"

Another overload may happen sooner than Boyce thinks. That is because not only is Labor Day not far off, but the coming eclipse is expected to bring millions of visitors to the bi-state area. In the meantime, Hough says he will monitor the sewage facility to ensure the Resort’s future compliance.

© 2017 KSDK-TV