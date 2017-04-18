Lyda Krewson sworn in as St. Louis mayor

ST. LOUIS - Mayor-elect Lyda Krewson will be sworn in as Mayor of St. Louis at noon on Tuesday.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James will deliver the pre-inaugural address at the St. Louis City Hall Rotunda.

“I’m honored Mayor James will deliver the pre-inaugural address at my inauguration,” said Krewson. “I look forward to the cooperation between our two great cities.

Krewson will be the first new mayor for St. Louis City in 16 years, and the first female mayor of the city.

5 On Your Side will stream the ceremony beginning at noon.

