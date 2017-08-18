Lyft now operating at the airport

Lyft - ridesharing service (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - The first ride-hailing service has launched at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Lyft announced it can now pick up and drop off customers.

St. Louis City leaders and the airport commission approved a deal to bring ridesharing to the airport.

Uber is still reviewing and approving the agreement so, for now, that is not available.

The airport has set up designated Lyft pick up and drop off spots at both terminals.

