Lyft, Uber could pick up, drop off at Lambert by end of Aug.

Lyft and Uber are one step closer to picking up and dropping off at the airport.

The St. Louis Airport Commission approved a new permit and rules for ride-sharing companies.

Those rules set up pick up and drop off locations at St. Louis Lambert International.

It also tacks on a $3 fee for each pickup and drop off by a driver.

The permit still needs approval from the St. Louis City Board of Estimate and Apportionment.

Once it's finalized, Uber and Lyft could start at the airport by the end of the month.

