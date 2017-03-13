Lyle Lovett to play at Peabody Opera House

(Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto, 2011 Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will make a stop at the Peabody Opera House on Friday, July 28 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Scottrade Center Box Office or through Ticketmaster.

Lovett has 14 albums and is known for his gift of storytelling with elements of Americana, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues.

The Texas-based musician has four Grammy awards, the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award and was named Texas State Musician.

© 2017 KSDK-TV