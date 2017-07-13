Madison Co. deputies search for missing teen

GODFREY, ILL. - The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for help located a missing teen from Godfrey, Ill.
Sixteen-year-old Ivy Lynette Watson left her home on June 25 and hasn't been seen since. Deputies say there is no foul play suspected.
Ivy is described as a black female, 5-foot-10, with a medium build.
Anyone who knows of Ivy's whereabouts is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (618) 692-4433 or their local police department.
