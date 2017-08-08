Madison Co. K-9 officer retires

Rocky (Photo: Custom)

MADISON COUNTY, ILL. - Police officers in the Metro East are celebrating the career of a four-legged officer.

K-9 officer Rocky is retiring from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Over his 10-year career, Rocky worked with the DEA, FBI, U.S. Marshals and SWAT teams.

Rocky worked with Deputy Scott Gurley. Gurley and his family will now adopt Rocky and shower him with love and attention.

