Major companies hiring at STL job fair

ST. LOUIS - Looking for a job? You'll have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with some major St. Louis employers at an upcoming job fair.

The job fair will take place on Wednesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel Westport located at 1973 Craigshire.

Companies that will be meeting candidates include Aldi, Convergys, Delaware North, Enterprise, Express Scripts, Go Jet Airlines, Shop 'n Save and Spectrum.

Along with meeting with numerous hiring managers, free resume review and workshops to help you make the most of your job search will be available.

Candidates are encouraged to bring resumes and dress professionally.

Register to attend the job fair and sign up for workshops at https://www.jobnewsusa.com/stl.

