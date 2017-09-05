Man accidentally shoots himself inside Schnucks

Generic photo (Photo: Rex_Wholster, Rex_Wholster)

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. - A man accidentally shot himself inside a University City grocery store on Sunday.

Officers responded to the Schnucks at 6920 Olive around 5 p.m. where the man shot himself in the leg. Police found the man was carrying loaded firearm in his waistband and without a holster. He was trying to prevent the firearm from falling to the ground from his waistband when it accidentally discharged.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A bystander was also injured by unknown debris and was treated on scene for minor scratches and bruising.

