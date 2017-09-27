Man accused of ripping off Vietnam War Veteran for $200,000

The charging documents said Ryan S. Saunders borrowed 203,387 from the veteran in a business arrangement at the beginning of 2014 and promised to pay the veteran back by February of 2015, but never did. (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO. - Charges were filed Tuesday against a man who police said borrowed more than $200,000 from a disabled Vietnam War Veteran and never paid him back.

According to charging documents, Ryan S. Saunders of Potosi Missouri was charged with financial exploitation of a disabled person, forgery and passing bad checks.

The charging documents said Saunders borrowed 203,387 from the veteran in a business arrangement at the beginning of 2014. He promised to pay the veteran back by February of 2015 but never did.

Saunders wrote multiple checks from different bank accounts that totaled more than $220,000, but all the accounts were either closed or nonexistent, according to charging documents.

According to charging documents, two of the checks for $25,000 from Belgrade State Bank showed investment companies and were signed by with a different name. During the investigation, police found that those signatures had been forged.

In all, Saunders was charged with one count of financial exploitation of a disabled person, one count of receiving stolen property, two counts of forgery and four counts of passing a bad check.

His bond was set at $100,000.

© 2017 KSDK-TV