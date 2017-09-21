Man arrested for Wednesday night carjacking

A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said 18-year-old Damarcus Barnett was charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest in connection with a Wednesday night carjacking. (Photo: St. Louis County Police Department, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A man is facing charges after police said he robbed and carjacked a woman at gunpoint in north St. Louis County Wednesday night.

A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said 18-year-old Damarcus Barnett was charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest in connection with the carjacking.

The press release said officers responded to the 10000 block of Neville Walk for a robbery at around 8:40. When they arrived they found a woman who was unhurt, but carjacked and robbed by an armed man.

Police spotted the man, Barnett, a few hours later on the 9000 block of Riverview Drive. When the officer turned on his lights to pull the car over, the car sped off. Police gave chase.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control near East Grand and Highway 70 and struck a wall.

Barnett fled on foot but was caught by police. Police said they recovered a gun near the scene.

Barnett's bond was set at $100,000.

© 2017 KSDK-TV