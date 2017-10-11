Man charged after breaking into Hank's Cheesecake

Pierre Briscoe, a 39-year-old former employee at Hank's Cheesecake, was charged with first-degree burglary after police said he broke into the business late Tuesday night. His bond was set at $20,000. (Photo: Richmond Heights PD, Custom)

A man is in custody and facing charges after police said he broke into Hank's Cheesecake in Richmond Heights Tuesday night.

The Richmond Heights Police Department said 39-year-old Pierre Briscoe broke into the business on the 7900 block of Church Road at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The owner was in the business when Briscoe broke in, and called 911 before confronting him.

Briscoe demanded the owner hand over some money when he was confronted, but was arrested on scene before he could get away.

Briscoe, a former employee at the business, was charged with first-degree burglary. His bond was set at $20,000.

