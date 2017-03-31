Man charged for punching donkey in the head

Lucas Dietrich is facing charges for punching a donkey in the head.

COLLINSVILLE, ILL. - A Collinsville man is now facing animal cruelty charges after a video posted to the internet appeared to show him punching a donkey in the side of the head.

Officers traced the video from a tweet to 18-year-old Lucas Dietrich. Police say he's cooperating with the investigation.

Amore the donkey

The donkey, named Amore, lives at Willoughby Farm. Caretakers say she is doing fine and is getting some extra special attention. They also say they're glad someone spotted the video and alerted authorities.

© 2017 KSDK-TV