Man charged in Monica Sykes' death confessed to witness

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. - Court documents reveal the man charged in connection to Monica Sykes’ death confessed that he killed her.

According to court documents, Ray Ellis, 27, asked a witness how to burn up a car and confessed to that witness that while driving Monica Sykes, he shot her in the head and dragged her body into a field.

On Monday, the Berkeley Police department announced charges against Ellis. He was charged with second degree murder of Monica Sykes, armed criminal action and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. He is being held on $1 million bond.

The charges came after the department received the results of the final medical examiner's report. The release said the incident was reclassified as a homicide, and the case was then presented to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office.

Last week, Family confirmed to 5 On Your Side human remains found in Kinloch were identified as Monica Sykes. On Monday, they said Ellis and Sykes were dating before she disappeared, and Ellis had called them from prison after being arrested on unrelated charges.

Sykes disappeared on October 28, 2016 and was last seen getting into a vehicle that belonged to Ellis

