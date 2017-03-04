Man charged in stabbing of dog in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, IL.- It all started with a Facebook post asking for the public's assistance on Thursday. The Belleville Police Department was looking for the killer of a canine.

The Belleville Police Department responded to a wooded area in Belleville for a call of a deceased canine. The pit bull or pit mix had been stabbed multiple times and had evidence of strangulation. The female dog was well fed, had her toenails painted yellow and pink, and also had a white stripe on her right shoulder.

On Friday night the Belleville Police Department had identified a person of interest, and also had two people in custody. The police department credited the diligent efforts of both the community and their detectives.

Craig Smith Sr., a 55 year-old resident of Belleville, was charged in the death of the canine. Smith was the one arrested in relation to this case on Friday. He is charged with one count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, which is a Class 4 felony.

Smith's bond is set at $75,000.

(Photo: Belleville PD)

(Photo: Belleville PD)

(© 2017 KSDK)