Man charged with trafficking at St. Louis hotel

ST. LOUIS - The Circuit Attorney of the City of St. Louis announced charges against a man suspected of trafficking at an area hotel over the past month.

According to charging documents released Friday, 52-year-old Leonard Taylor was accused of trafficking an unidentified person. Beginning June 23, Taylor reportedly forced them to perform sexual acts in exchange for money with multiple people. The victim repeatedly told Taylor they did not want to perform the sexual acts and was unable to leave the hotel room.

On June 26, the victim was strangled and grabbed by their hair when attempting to leave the hotel room. They were struck numerous times in the face, prompting serious injury to their to their eye and nose.

Taylor was charged with trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation; kidnapping, inflicting injury and terrorizing in the first-degree; and two counts of assault in the third-degree. Each of the counts are felony charges.

Taylor carries a long criminal history, including two counts of burglary in Mississippi, and third-degree assault in Colorado.

As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

