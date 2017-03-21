Man dies after being found shot in Jennings

JENNNINGS, MO. - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Jennings Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 1900 Block of Switzer on a report of a person trying to take a battery out of a car, when they arrived they found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Police believe the man is in his 40s or 50s.

According to police, a citizen who lives in the immediate area shot the man. The citizen has been identified and is cooperating with investigators.

No other information has been released, police say the investigation is still very active.

© 2017 KSDK-TV