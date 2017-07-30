Man dies after being shot at apartment complex in Washington

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

WASHINGTON, MO. - Police are investigating after an apparent argument turned deadly at an apartment building in Washington early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the Julie Ann Apartments around 12:30 a.m. where a 26-year-old St. Clair man was found shot.

Witnesses at the scene told police one of the tenant’s friends was standing outside the apartment smoking a cigarette with the front door opened and an unknown man walked upstairs to confront the man who was smoking.

The man, a 26-year-old from St. Clair, entered the apartment and started to argue with the occupants of the apartment, which led to a physical altercation. During the altercation, the tenant of the apartment shot the man with a small caliber pistol.

The man was transported to Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police describe the tenant as a 20-year-old man. He was transported to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

No other details have been provided.

