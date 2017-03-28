File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. - Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a 7-Eleven parking lot Monday night.

St. Louis County Police responded to the 2300 Block of Chambers Road around 10 p.m. to assist the Moline Acres Police Department in a homicide investigation.

A 36-year-old man was found in the parking lot of 7-Eleven with at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information has been released.

