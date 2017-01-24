Man dies after being stunned by St. Louis County officers

File photo of a police officer holding a stun gun (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A 57-year-old man died Monday after St. Louis County police officers used a stun gun on him.

According to a police report, officers responded to a call in the 2900 block of Gladwood Drive in south county where a man, identified as Tereance Klein, was believed to be harming himself, destroying the home, and possibly under the influence of drugs.

A family member, the person who called police, had barricaded Klein in the basement of the home, after he had apparently starting hitting himself in the head with frying pans.

When two officers tried to handcuff Klein, police say he became combative. The officers used a Taser on him to gain control of the situation. Once Klein was handcuffed, officers noticed he was not breathing.

Officers and EMS attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful and Klein was pronounced dead on scene.

An investigation is underway by the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

