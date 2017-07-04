KSDK
Man dies following standoff with Belleville police

The standoff occurred in Belleville on the Fourth of July

KSDK 4:18 PM. CDT July 04, 2017

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - A man died Tuesday afternoon following a standoff with Belleville police.

Police were called to the 620 block of South 20th Street on a call of a man firing off his shotgun. When police arrived, the man shot at officers and they returned fire. He was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

 

