Man dies in custody at St. Louis Justice Center

Close-up of emergency lights (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

Police are investigating after an inmate was found dead inside his cell at the St. Louis City Justice Center Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, homicide detectives were requested to the building on the 200 block of Tucker where Maleek Chambly, 21, was found dead.

Police said Chambly was found unresponsive in his bed at around 10:10 a.m.

Police said the death is being investigated as suspicious, and the investigation is ongoing.

